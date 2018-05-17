I’m Getting Old and My Son is Living Proof
By Joey Jarvis
May 17, 2018 @ 3:11 PM

I will be 43 years old this October. I am getting, by any definition, OLD!!! Today makes it even more evident with my son, Nick’s 13th birthday. It’s tough to keep from getting all sentimental about it. I’ve been here at Kicks Country for a little over 15 years. So me being a radio DJ is all Nick has known me to do. So with being on the radio, I like to embarrass him from time to time and put him on the radio.

I had a chance to call him today and interview him about being 13 and becoming a teenager. I had to ask him 2 important questions. Check it out below. Yes this is very personal, but Nick has grown up on the radio and I wanted y’all to hear it.

 

