In DUH News: Vacations Recharge Us!!!
By Joey Jarvis
|
Jun 28, 2018 @ 11:42 AM

In the latest edition of DUH News: According to a new survey, the majority of people say that vacations recharge them and help them recover from stress, but those good feelings go away quickly!!

40% of people say the good feelings disappear within a few days, and 24% say they disappear the instant they’re back at work.

The survey also found that only 41% of people say their company encourages them to take time off, and 19% of people avoid taking vacations because they’re afraid it’ll make it look like they’re not committed to their job.

