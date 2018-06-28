In DUH News: Vacations Recharge Us!!!

In the latest edition of DUH News: According to a new survey, the majority of people say that vacations recharge them and help them recover from stress, but those good feelings go away quickly!!

40% of people say the good feelings disappear within a few days, and 24% say they disappear the instant they’re back at work.

The survey also found that only 41% of people say their company encourages them to take time off, and 19% of people avoid taking vacations because they’re afraid it’ll make it look like they’re not committed to their job.