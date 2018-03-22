Instagram Has A Lot of Haters!!!

A new survey found the eight poses people do in their Instagram photos that we hate to see the most. Check ’em out . . .

1. Selfies, 34%.

2. A picture of your tan legs where they look like hot dogs, 22%.

3. Kissing, 17%.

4. A “candid” picture where you’re not looking at the camera, 16%.

5. “Pinching” the sun or a building in the distance, 14%.

6. A freeze jump, 11%.

7. Walking away from the camera, 10%.

8. Posing in front of a landmark to show off how you’re on vacation and everyone else isn’t, 7%.

