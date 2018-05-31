Is It 1977 or 2018?!? Atari Is Coming Back!!!

The Atari 2600 or the Atari VCS as it was also known, was a huge success when it hit living rooms in the late ’70’s & early ’80’s. It’s popularity died in the 1983 Video Game Crash, but nostalgia is all the rage these days, and Atari is making a comeback.

Announced just a few months ago, the copyright owners of the Atari brand decided they wanted the VCS to be a new console. That will be able to play the library of old school 2600 games and even new games. The way they describe the console it’s basically a living room media center PC.

Now, that dream is becoming a reality. With the launch of an Indegogo campaign, the VCS will be in homes next year.

You can pre-order the console HERE

Watch the video to learn more. I am excited. Yes I am a geek. I remember getting the 2600 as a Christmas present in 1981. I was 6 years old and it changed my life forever.