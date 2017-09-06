IT Is Scary!!!

Twenty-seven years ago, Tim Curry brought Pennywise the Clown to life in the ABC miniseries, “It”. But the movie version opens on Friday, with Bill Skarsgard taking over as Pennywise. And Tim is totally cool with that.

He says, quote, “I like Bill Skarsgard very much, I think he’s very clever. It’ll be interesting what sort of clown face he puts on, because it’s not an obvious clown face at all.

“I’ve seen the trailer and you can’t really see him at all. So I’m fascinated to see it. He’s very good.”

Check out the interview Bill did with Jimmy Kimmel talking about playing Pennywise!