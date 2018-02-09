It Starts Monday!!!

This STARTS MONDAY FEB. 12TH @ 8AM!!!

Would you like to see Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church and a bunch more country stars in concert?

Would you like to see them all in one place?

Would you be happy if that place was in sunny and warm Fort Lauderdale Florida?

If you answered yes to all those questions listen up!!!

Win a Flyaway to the Tortuga Music Festival!!!

Listen weekdays at 8AM and 5PM for a special keyword. Enter that word online here at KicksCountry.Com and you’re entered to win a trip for 2 that includes airfare and tickets to the Tortuga Music Festival April 6 thru the 8th!!!

It’s cold here in the 2 Virginias…But it’s warm and rockin’ in sunny Fort Lauderdale Florida!!!

Flyaway to the Tortuga Music Festival

With Your Big Prize Station – On-air, Online and on the go…Kicks Country!!!