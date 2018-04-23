It’s National Picnic Day

Today is National Picnic Day, which seems like it should always fall on a weekend. Who has time on a Monday?
Anyway, a new survey asked 1,000 Americans to name their favorite picnic foods. Here are the top 10 . . .
1. Sandwiches.
2. Fried chicken.
3. Watermelon.
4. Potato salad.
5. Chips and dip.
6. Deviled eggs.
7. Pasta salad.
8. Fruit salad.
9. Pie.
10. Baked beans.
The survey also found only 6% of us don’t like picnics, including 1% who said they hate them.
What’s your favorite thing about a picnic?