It’s National Picnic Day

Today is National Picnic Day, which seems like it should always fall on a weekend. Who has time on a Monday?

Anyway, a new survey asked 1,000 Americans to name their favorite picnic foods. Here are the top 10 . . .

1. Sandwiches.

2. Fried chicken.

3. Watermelon.

4. Potato salad.

5. Chips and dip.

6. Deviled eggs.

7. Pasta salad.

8. Fruit salad.

9. Pie.

10. Baked beans.

The survey also found only 6% of us don’t like picnics, including 1% who said they hate them.

What’s your favorite thing about a picnic?