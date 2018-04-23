It’s National Picnic Day
By Doug Dillon
Apr 23, 2018 @ 9:49 AM

Today is National Picnic Day, which seems like it should always fall on a weekend.  Who has time on a Monday?

Anyway, a new survey asked 1,000 Americans to name their favorite picnic foods.  Here are the top 10 . . .

1.  Sandwiches.

2.  Fried chicken.

3.  Watermelon.

4.  Potato salad.

5.  Chips and dip.

6.  Deviled eggs.

7.  Pasta salad.

8.  Fruit salad.

9.  Pie.

10.  Baked beans.

The survey also found only 6% of us don’t like picnics, including 1% who said they hate them.

What’s your favorite thing about a picnic?

