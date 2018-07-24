It’s National Tequila Day!!! 1 Tequila, 2 Tequila, Floor!!!

Tequila is a great spirit that has made many people forget their every day lives for just a little bit! Here are some results from a new survey about margaritas in honor of National Tequila Day. Check ’em out . . .

1. 76% of Americans say they like margaritas. Only 1% of people say they’ve never ordered one because they hate tequila.

2. 67% of people prefer a frozen margarita over one on the rocks . . . but there are 3% of people who say they’ll JUDGE you if you order one that’s frozen.

3. 24% of people have trouble only drinking one.

4. 26% of people always lick the salt off the rim . . . 14% of people never do.

5. And finally, only 4% of people say they’ve never tried one.

BTW – do ya remember Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure? Loved his dance to the song Tequila!