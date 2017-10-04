Jason Aldean Has Canceled Three Shows, And He Released A New Statement

Jason Aldean announced on his website that he’s canceling his shows in California this weekend out of respect for the victims of Sunday’s shooting. The shows are Friday in L.A., Saturday in San Diego, and Sunday in Anaheim.

He said, quote, “I hope everyone understands and I’m sorry if anyone’s disappointed. I want to thank you for the outpouring of love over the last couple days. You have no idea how much you’ve helped get us through this tough time.”

The tour will resume on October 12th in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He also posted a new statement on Instagram where he asked all Americans to come together and stop the hate.

Quote, “That is the only way we will ever get this country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now.”