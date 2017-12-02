Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy! By Brock Mathews | Dec 2, 2017 @ 12:52 AM Welcome to the world, Memphis Aldean Williams! Congratulations to Mom & Dad! Memphis Aldean Williams💙 Born today at 1:29PM weighing 9lbs 5oz 🙈🙌🏼 There are truly no words for the love we feel🙏🏼 Thanks for the amazing support @jasonaldean and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging🤗 … HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!! A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Dec 1, 2017 at 8:59pm PST Brittany KerrJason AldeanMemphis Related Content Jason Aldean Announces BIG News Jason Aldean & Britney Kerr Are Expecting WATCH: Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton ... Jason Aldean Has A Book Out? WATCH: Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Share Fan... Jason Aldean Has Canceled Three Shows, And He Rele...