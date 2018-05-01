Java May Be The Reason We Like Our…

Well yesterday we learned that beer goggles are real and make us think some people are prettier! Now we are learning about a different set of googles…Coffee Goggles! No they do not make your co-workers prettier. It makes them more tolerable or makes us like them more. That’s right. According to a study out of the University of California at Davis, “coffee goggles” make you think people are better than they actually are.

The researchers say that when people drink coffee before a conversation, it helps them focus and makes them feel more positively about the people they’re talking with.

That means you will probably get some decent work done as a group, and you’ll feel good about each other as you’re doing it.