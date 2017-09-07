Jo Dee Messina Has Cancer

Jo Dee Messina announced yesterday on her website that she has cancer. She didn’t mention what type, but said she’s currently working with a team to explore all treatment options…and will start those in the fall.

She’s postponing dates AFTER October 7th…and has four shows scheduled between now and then.

Her post mentioned that “it’s been a trying summer” so she’s obviously held back the news for a while.

She did co-write and record a new song after learning about her diagnosis. It’s called “Here” and it includes the lyric, “there’s no pain, there’s no fear, here’.”

She closed the post by thanking everyone for their prayers and support, and is promising to keep us updated.

Jo Dee is 47 years old. Sending our thoughts & prayers!