Have you ever totally tanked a job interview? Or better yet, have you ever THOUGHT you bombed and then got a second interview anyway? Here are four job interview mistakes that aren’t actually a big deal . . .

1. Asking to reschedule. It’s not a big deal unless you do it last minute. If you have a good reason and give them 48 hours notice, it’s fine. If you get sick, try to let them know at least 24 hours before the interview.

2. Being late. It’s not a big deal as long as you call and let them know at least 20 minutes beforehand. Obviously if you just show up late and don’t have a good excuse, you’re probably not getting hired.

3. Being overdressed. You probably don’t need to wear a suit if you’re applying at Burger King or something. But even if you did, they’d just think you really wanted the job. So it probably wouldn’t hurt your chances.

4. Needing a few seconds to collect your thoughts. Don’t panic if you need to stop in the middle of a sentence, or pause to think about a question.

A lot of people think they need to answer questions immediately. So they get flustered. But taking a few seconds to think about your answer can actually make you look MORE competent, not less.