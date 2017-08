Have you watched Joe Nichols “Baby Got Back” music video? If so, you’re not alone. In fact, it’s already racked up five million views since it went live on YouTube and Facebook just a week ago!

Of course, the original “Baby Got Back” was a 1992 #1 smash for Sir Mix-A-Lot, who also stars in the Joe Nichols clip.

You can find the Joe’s version of the song on his new album, “Never Gets Old”, available now.