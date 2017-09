Jon Pardi says “Heartache On The Dance Floor” is about unrequited love. It’s about a guy who meets a girl at a bar, they dance and hang out, but that’s it. And then he spends way too much time thinking about her and hoping they’ll meet again.

Quote, "He's glorifying this girl through lyrics in a love song, because he wants to find her and he wants to know her name, and wants to see her again."