Justin Moore Is A Dad Again

Thank you @people for the awesome article. Kate and I already felt like the most blessed people in the world, with our three beautiful daughters. But, we feel even more blessed to have a healthy baby BOY now to add to our family. God has given us another wonderful gift, in him, june 11th. His name is Thomas South Moore, named after my late grandfather. We will call him South. His sisters are already obsessed with him, as we are all of them. Thanks for all the well wishes and congratulations. Very much appreciated. Link in bio for the full article on our new addition.

A post shared by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on Jun 12, 2017 at 11:29am PDT