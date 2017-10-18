Kane Brown: The 1st Artist Ever To Be #1 At The Same Time On All 5 Billboard Country Charts

How ’bout it for Kane Brown?! Kane is now the first artist ever to simultaneously be at the #1 spot of all five Billboard Country Charts.

“What Ifs” with Lauren Alaina is #1 on the Country Airplay, Country Streaming, and Top Country Songs chart.

And his new single “Heaven” is #1 on the Country Digital Songs chart.

Then ya got the Deluxe version of his self-titled debut album that is currently at #1 on the Top Country Albums chart.

It’s quite an achievement – congratulations Kane!

Check out the post he shared on Instagram: