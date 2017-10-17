Kane Brown And Lauren Alaina Are Thrilled That “What Ifs” Is The #1 Song In Country Music

Well how’s this for a story.. once upon a time there were two kids that went to the same high school, they were friends, they both had dreams of stardom, one of them found success on American Idol and the other ventured out to Nashville to give his career a try.. alright, alright.. to sum it up, how cool (and ironic) is it that this week in country music, they collectively have the #1 song in country music!

That’s right Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina have reunited from their high school days and have dethroned Sam Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road” (after a historic 34 week run) from the top of the charts.. we’re so happy for them!

Check out this photo Lauren shared on her Instagram:

