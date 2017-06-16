The 2017 Kicks Country Concert Series brings the stars of country music to you!!! S-A-S Attractions, Rock Ridge Bar and Grill and Kicks Country are proud to present Kane Brown live in concert Friday August 11th live at Rock Ridge Bar Grill in the brand new outdoor amphitheater. Kicks Country Tailgate party starts at 5….Gates open at 7!!!

It’s Kane Brown with special guests Dee Jay Josh Boggs and the Mikele Buck Band!!!

Tickets start at just $20!!! Get tickets online here or at Rock Ridge Bar and Grill, or Harvest Feed and Seed in Pipestem!

It’s the hottest concert of the Summer! Kane Brown live in concert at the Rock Ridge Bar and Grill Amphitheater Friday August 11th…presented by S-A-S Attractions, Rock Ridge Bar and Grille and Today’s Hottest Country – Kicks Country!!!