Keith Urban has been promoting his Audience Network concert special that’s airing tomorrow on DirectTV and Uverse. And he decided to share why he thinks he overcame all the obstacles it took for him to make it.

He cut his teeth as a solo artist playing pubs and clubs in Australia. And by solo, he means there was NO band. Quote, “You gotta be the drums and the groove, you gotta be everything.” Basically, it left no weakness in his game.