WATCH: Kenny Chesney Donated His Private Jet So Two Teenagers Could Evacuate The Virgin Islands

CNN had an AWESOME story about Kenny Chesney helping two teenagers evacuate St. John’s in the Virgin Islands after Hurricane Irma. The storm left them homeless after winds ripped the roof off their house.

They wanted to fly to Philadelphia to be with their mom but there were no commercial flights going out. Somehow, word got back to Kenny so he donated his private jet, but he didn’t want anyone to know.

One of the boys said, quote, “I heard that the guy wanted to stay anonymous. Uh, ‘Thank you very much.'”

CNN’s Sara Sidner decided to make it public. Quote, “The brothers were told an anonymous donor had donated his private jet to fly them to safety. We found out who that anonymous donor was. It’s country star Kenny Chesney.”

Pretty cool move, Kenny!

Watch the video HERE.