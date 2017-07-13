Kid Rock For Senate

KID ROCK posted a photo on Twitter yesterday of a campaign yard sign that says, ‘Kid Rock for U.S. SENATE.’ And this might be REAL, people.

He’s talked about it before. And back in February, his name supposedly got tossed around at a Republican Party convention in his home state of Michigan.

Along with the photo, he wrote, “I have a ton of emails and texts asking if this website is real.” Then he linked to the site KidRockForSenate.com, and said, “The answer is an absolute YES.”

The website looks like it could be legit, but so far there’s just some merchandise you can buy . . . a ‘Kid Rock for U.S. Senate’ shirt, hat, yard sign, and bumper sticker.

And that matters, because once he makes at least $5,000 off that stuff, he technically has 15 days to register his campaign with the Federal Election Commission. According to the “Washington Post”, he hasn’t done that yet.

If he is on the ballot next year, he’d be running against Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow. Her response to the news was, quote, “I concede he is better at playing the guitar. And I’ll keep doing what I do best, which is fighting for Michigan.”

But this could just be an elaborate promotion for an upcoming album, which may be patriotically themed. Right now, his political merch site is being hosted by Warner Bros. Music, so that’s a bit of a tip-off that this may all be music-related.