Fortenite is a very popular online shooting game. Kids from 8-80 years old play it.

And according to a new survey, parents are now weaponizing its popularity. Almost two out of three moms say they’ve threatened to ban their kid from playing “Fortnite” as a punishment.

The survey also found 7% of parents have wound up with a massive bill from their kid’s in-game purchases.

Now my main question is, WTH is Fortenite?!? The video explains and gives ya tips if you wanna start playing!