They Are Killing Chuck E. Cheese!!!

Okay they aren’t literally killing Chuck E. Cheese, but they are getting rid of his creepy band mates!

Chuck E. Cheese’s just got rid of the animatronic animal bands in four locations in San Antonio. Three locations in Kansas City, Missouri are next. And soon enough, they’ll probably be wiped out everywhere.

The CEO says they’re phasing them out because, quote, “The kids stopped looking at the animatronics years and years ago, and they would wait for the live Chuck E. to come out.” MY generation didn’t have the option to look away.