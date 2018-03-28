Kim Jong Il Never Pooped! And Other Fake News Facts!!! By Joey Jarvis | Mar 28, 2018 @ 10:39 AM The late and not great Kim Jong Il was famous for his ridiculous made up facts. Like this one: Back when Kim Jong-il was alive, his official biography on North Korea’s website said he doesn’t poop. RELATED CONTENT Rubber Ducky Is A Disease Carrying Horrible Bath Toy!!! Today Is National Respect Your Cat Day!!! Golden Girl Trivia WATCH: Old School But New Gear For Gaming Geeks!!! Congrats To Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd!!! Happy 50th Kenny Chesney!!!