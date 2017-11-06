You Know Every Word To Ice, Ice, Baby Don’t You?!?

VANILLA ICE’s beloved jam “Ice Ice Baby” is about to be honored by The Smithsonian. Seriously.

For some reason, the Smithsonian is putting out a nine-CD box set next year called “The Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap”, and “Ice Ice Baby” is one of the 120 tracks on it.

“Ice Ice Baby” was the first hip-hop song ever to top the Billboard charts when it went #1 in November of 1990 . . . but still.

If you care, the other songs include . . . LL Cool J’s “I Need Love”, Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power”, Ice-T’s “6 ‘N the Mornin'”, and Lauren Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)”.