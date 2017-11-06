You Know Every Word To Ice, Ice, Baby Don’t You?!?
By Joey Jarvis
|
Nov 6, 2017 @ 11:10 AM

VANILLA ICE’s beloved jam “Ice Ice Baby” is about to be honored by The Smithsonian.  Seriously.

For some reason, the Smithsonian is putting out a nine-CD box set next year called “The Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap”, and “Ice Ice Baby” is one of the 120 tracks on it.

“Ice Ice Baby” was the first hip-hop song ever to top the Billboard charts when it went #1 in November of 1990 . . . but still.

If you care, the other songs include . . . LL Cool J’s “I Need Love”, Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power”, Ice-T’s “6 ‘N the Mornin'”, and Lauren Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)”.

