If you like donuts but wish they were concentrated down into tiny pills of flavored sugar then woo boy, has your ship come in.

Krispy Kreme and Jelly Belly just announced that they’ve teamed up to make donut-flavored jelly beans!!!

The five flavors are: Cinnamon Apple . . . Strawberry Iced . . . Glazed . . . Blueberry Cake . . . and Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles.

And they’re starting to roll out to stores around the country right now.