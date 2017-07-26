This Lady Sucks At Being A Criminal!!!

A 29-year-old woman named Natasha Bostick from Largo, Florida got liposuction back in October. And her doctor took before-and-after photos of her, which is pretty standard for plastic surgery.

They’re also the key piece of evidence that SUNK her.

Because Natasha paid for the lipo with a stolen credit card. And as the cops were investigating, they went to the doctor, and he gave them the before-and-after photos . . . which showed Natasha’s tattoos, like a heart and roses on her chest.

She’d been arrested back in 2007 and her tattoos were cataloged, so the cops were able to match the lipo photos to those.

And she was just arrested for felony credit card fraud.