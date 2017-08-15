Lauren Alaina Brings Fans Backstage After Rain & Lightning Forces Her To Cancel Show In Virginia

Rain and lightning forced Lauren Alaina to cancel her show after a handful of songs at the Warren County Fair in Virginia on Friday. But then she noticed fans in the crowd hanging around and singing, so she joined them.

She also hung out with a group of fans backstage and they all sang “Road Less Traveled” together.

LAUREN COULDNT COME BACK ON STAGE SO SHE TOOK US ALL BACKSTAGE AKENEJRNEJNEBE pic.twitter.com/nSTiJEXvg0 — Brit (@briteldredge) August 12, 2017