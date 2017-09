Little Big Town Announces Headlining Tour…See The Dates & Details Here!

Little Big Town announced a 23-date tour starting in February with Midland and Kacey Musgraves. They’re calling it ‘The Breaker’ tour.

Here are the dates:

February 8 – Oklahoma City,OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

February 9 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

February 10 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre – Grand Prairie

February 15 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

February 16 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

February 17 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

February 22 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

February 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

February 24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

March 2 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

March 3 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

March 15 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

March 16 – Duluth, MN @ Amsoil Arena

March 17 – Grand Forks, ND @ Ralph Engelstad

March 22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

March 23 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ U.S. Cellular Center

March 24 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center

April 5 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

April 6 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Ctr

April 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

April 19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

April 20 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

Looks like Greensboro is the closest show to home.. at least so far! You can read more on the tour HERE.

All three of them gave a little preview last night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Check it out: