Let’s All Go To The Movies…On Your Face!!!

A Kickstarter just went up for a new product called Poptheatr which is, basically, a pop-up movie theater that goes over your head.

It almost looks like a soft garbage can with speakers built in. So you strap your phone or tablet to the clear panel on the top, lie down on the couch, then put this thing over your head. And it creates a dark environment for you to watch your movie.

But if you’re interested, you can preorder one on Kickstarter for $64, plus $10 shipping. They’re scheduled to ship in July.

It’s raised nearly $5,000 so far, and has a goal of $40,000.