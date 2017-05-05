Everybody knows that Cinco de Mayo is about, um . . . oh yeah, the Mexican army’s victory over the French in 1862. Yeah, that’s it. So let’s celebrate that with a list of country songs in honor of Cinco de Mayo.

Here they’re in no particular order . . .

1. “Beer In Mexico“, Kenny Chesney

2. “Somewhere Between Texas and Mexico“, Pat Green

3. “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere“, Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett

4. “The Seashores of Old Mexico“, George Strait

5. “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off“, Joe Nichols

6. “New Life in Old Mexico“, Robert Earl Keen

7. “Stays In Mexico“ Toby Keith

8. “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo“, Tracy Byrd