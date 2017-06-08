List Of Winners From Last Night’s CMT Music Awards

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood were the BIG winners last night at the CMT Music Awards. Keith won four trophies at last night’s CMT Music Awards, including Video of the Year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color”. Carrie had two wins, including Female Video of the Year for “Church Bells”.

Here’s your complete list of last night’s winners:

• Video of the Year: “Blue Ain’t Your Color”, Keith Urban

• Male Video of the Year: “Blue Ain’t Your Color”, Keith Urban

• Female Video of the Year: “Church Bells”, Carrie Underwood

• Group Video of the Year: “Better Man”, Little Big Town

• Duo Video of the Year: “H.O.L.Y.”, Florida Georgia Line

• CMT Performance of the Year: “Want to Want Me” . . . Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan . . . from “CMT Crossroads”.

• Collaborative Video of the Year: “The Fighter”, Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood

• Breakthrough Video of the Year: “Road Less Traveled”, Lauren Alaina

• CMT Social Superstar of the Year: Keith Urban