LISTEN: Chris Stapleton & His Wife Morgane Live Version Of “Amanda”
By Brock Mathews
|
May 31, 2017 @ 12:22 PM

They are awesome!  Chris and Morgane’s live version of “Amanda” is on the tribute album, “Gentle Giants:  The Songs of Don Williams”.

Waylon Jennings probably has the most famous version of “Amanda”.  It went #1 in 1979.

Comments