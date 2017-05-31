LISTEN: Chris Stapleton & His Wife Morgane Live Version Of “Amanda” By Brock Mathews | May 31, 2017 @ 12:22 PM They are awesome! Chris and Morgane’s live version of “Amanda” is on the tribute album, “Gentle Giants: The Songs of Don Williams”. Waylon Jennings probably has the most famous version of “Amanda”. It went #1 in 1979. AmandaChris StapletonMorgane Related Content LISTEN: New Music From Chris Stapleton “Last... WATCH: Chris Stapleton Let A Couple Get Married On... LISTEN: New Chris Stapleton Music “Second On... Chris Stapleton Is Postponing Eight Shows After A ... Chris Stapleton Was So High He Forgot To Record An... Chris Stapleton, Eric Church Honor Waylon On CMT