LISTEN: Is This The Perfect Christmas Song?? According To A Scientist In Boston, It Is

This is so 2017! A musicologist at the Boston Conservatory named Dr. Joe Bennett studied the lyrics, tempo, vocals, and musical key of 200 of the top Christmas songs to figure out how to write the PERFECT Christmas song.

Here’s his key findings:

Important to use words like Santa, snow, home, peace, love and especially Christmas in the lyrics

Song needed to be in a major key

Have an average tempo of 115 beats per minute

Feature plenty of sleigh bells

So anyways, after using all of this info, he put together the song “Love’s Not Just For Christmas”, which according to him is the “happiest Christmas song ever.”

I dunno about that.. but it’s certainly not bad!

Merry Christmas 🙂