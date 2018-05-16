Local Business Man In Trouble With The FBI

Larry Price, Jr. owner of several local businesses here in the 2 Virginias, was taken into custody May 10, after allegedly staging his own abduction in April. Price’s disappearance sparked a manhunt complete with search dogs and helicopters after his white Mercedes with Montana license plates was located at a park and ride in Tazwell County, Virginia. Price’s wife, Amy, had reported his disappearance. Hmmmm…things get very interesting from here on…Read the full story HERE

Meanwhile, what do you think will happen to local businesses – La Fiesta, Seven Restaurant, and Hawg Pit Cycles? Plus, did you know he had a mansion in Montana worth $10.5 MILLION dollars?!?