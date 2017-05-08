Loretta Lynn Is Expected To Make A Full Recovery From Last Week’s Stroke
By Brock Mathews
|
May 8, 2017 @ 2:06 PM

Loretta Lynn is “resting and responsive” after suffering a stroke last Thursday.  Doctors expect a full recovery, but she is postponing shows until further notice.

Her sister Crystal Gayle posted the below statement saying, “Many of you have heard that my sister had a stroke.  She’s a strong woman and I know she’ll come out of this.  Our family appreciates your prayers, love, and support.  We pray for a speedy recovery.”

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the great Loretta Lynn!

