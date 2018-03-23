Love At First Sight Can Happen At Any Age!!!

Love at first sight isn’t just a cliche’ from rom-com’s or Lifetime movies. This couple proved it happens in real life.

Renee Weiss and Miles Miller met at a speed dating event in Atlanta back in October. And it only took them four minutes to hit it off.

After that, Miles called and asked her out to dinner. Then they went out a few more times, and now they’re an item. They’re about five months in and going strong.

The reason we’re talking about it is because they’re not your typical speed daters. Renee is 82, and Miles is 92.

The speed dating event was at a retirement home. And everyone was between 75 and 96. They just did a big interview about it with “The Atlanta Journal-Constitution“.

After they met, they started going out to dinner a lot, and realized they like the same things. Miles uses OpenTable.com for their reservations. Pretty hip for a 92-year-old.

They also talk on the phone at least twice a day, go to a movie every now and then, and just got back from a 7 day cruise to the Caribbean.