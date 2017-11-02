Do You Love Your Dog More Than Some Humans?!?

A new study out of Northeastern University in Boston found that the overwhelming majority of people have more empathy for dogs than for other people. In fact, the only human beings we worry about more than we worry about dogs are babies.

The researchers say it’s because we see dogs and babies as being innocent and vulnerable, so we can’t help but feel responsible if they get hurt on our watch. We don’t necessarily have those feelings with other adults.

We mean, look at Joey’s dog Apollo…how could you not love him more than an evil person?!?