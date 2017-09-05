Is Luke Bryan Going To Be An American Idol Judge?!

We knew he was one of the finalists, and he’s still in the running…Luke Bryan may have been offered a position as the second judge when American Idol returns.

According to TMZ, “Luke is now definitely the one producers want as the second judge.”

Of course the only other confirmed judge at this point is Katy Perry, who is banking $25 million for her contributions at the new Idol judging table.

Luke makes sense and would be a solid choice, as it would definitely give Idol credibility with the country music audience.

Read more HERE.