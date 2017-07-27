Is Luke Bryan Gonna Be A Judge On American Idol??
By Brock Mathews
|
Jul 27, 2017 @ 7:26 PM

It may very well be true.  While nothing is confirmed just yet, according to the Hollywood Reporter and other various media outlets, Luke Bryan along with Lionel Richie & Charlie Puth are the frontrunners to join Katy Perry at the judging panel for the new American Idol.

Seems Luke would be a good choice.. I mean Luke’s presence on the show would certainly draw in a country music audience. Not to mention it would be a nice counter to NBC having Blake Shelton on The Voice.. and considering ABC’s relationship with country music (home of the CMAs, etc), it just seems like a smart move.. but what do I know? Lol.

With auditions set to get underway in Florida on August 17th, I guess we’ll find out for sure soon enough.

