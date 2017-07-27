Is Luke Bryan Gonna Be A Judge On American Idol??

It may very well be true. While nothing is confirmed just yet, according to the Hollywood Reporter and other various media outlets, Luke Bryan along with Lionel Richie & Charlie Puth are the frontrunners to join Katy Perry at the judging panel for the new American Idol.

Seems Luke would be a good choice.. I mean Luke’s presence on the show would certainly draw in a country music audience. Not to mention it would be a nice counter to NBC having Blake Shelton on The Voice.. and considering ABC’s relationship with country music (home of the CMAs, etc), it just seems like a smart move.. but what do I know? Lol.

With auditions set to get underway in Florida on August 17th, I guess we’ll find out for sure soon enough.