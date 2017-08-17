Luke Bryan Used His Fame To Get Out Of A Speeding Ticket

Luke Bryan did an interview with ET Canada and openly admitted he got the chance to whip out the famous celebrity phrase, “Do you know who I am”…and it actually worked. It happened when he got stopped for speeding in Wyoming.

He was there to perform at Frontier Days a few weeks ago, and brought his boys along to do some fishing in the area. They were about three hours away, so when it was time to do the show he had his bus driver get a rental car for the two of them.

They were on the highway traveling at a pretty good clip when they got pulled over. Here’s how it went down. Quote, “So we pull over and [the cop] comes to my side of the vehicle and I’m [thinking], ‘Oh yes, we’re getting out of this.’

“He walks up to the car and he’s like, ‘Where you guys going?’ I said, ‘I’m performing tonight over at Cheyenne Frontier Days.’ He says, ‘Oh you are, huh? Who are you?’ “I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m Luke Bryan,’ and he’s like, ‘Dude!’…and we get out of the ticket.”