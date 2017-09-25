Luke Bryan Will Be A Judge On American Idol
By Joey Jarvis
|
Sep 25, 2017 @ 7:28 AM

It’s been 4 months since ABC announced that they’re bringing American Idol back, and that Katy Perry will be the lead judge.  And now, they’ve finally secured Judge #2.

Variety says Luke Bryan has finally agreed to terms.  There’s no official announcement yet, but supposedly it’s only a matter of time.

Luke has been in “Idol’s” cross-hairs for a while, but according to reports, he was holding out for more money because the show was low-balling him.

There’s no word on how much he’s making, but it’ll be a fraction of the $25 million that Katy is raking in.  There’s still no word on a third judge . . . and at the rate this is going, you might not want to hold your breath.  That said, filming is set to begin in a week . . . so they’re really under the gun.

Luke hasn’t commented, and he probably won’t until the ink dries.

 

Related Content

BIGGEST Things in All 50 States
Pinball Is Fun!!!
Academy Award Winner Martin Landau Has Passed Away
This Year’s Finalists for the Toy Hall of Fa...
Dolly Parton Is A Real Person!!!
Are You Prepared For The Walking Dead?!?
Comments