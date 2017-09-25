Luke Bryan Will Be A Judge On American Idol

It’s been 4 months since ABC announced that they’re bringing “American Idol“ back, and that Katy Perry will be the lead judge. And now, they’ve finally secured Judge #2.

“Variety“ says Luke Bryan has finally agreed to terms. There’s no official announcement yet, but supposedly it’s only a matter of time.

Luke has been in “Idol’s” cross-hairs for a while, but according to reports, he was holding out for more money because the show was low-balling him.

There’s no word on how much he’s making, but it’ll be a fraction of the $25 million that Katy is raking in. There’s still no word on a third judge . . . and at the rate this is going, you might not want to hold your breath. That said, filming is set to begin in a week . . . so they’re really under the gun.

Luke hasn’t commented, and he probably won’t until the ink dries.