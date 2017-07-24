Luke Bryan Let An 88-Year-Old Woman Touch His Butt
By Brock Mathews
|
Jul 24, 2017 @ 12:16 PM

Some meet-and-greets seem to rise above the others.  This is one of them.  Luke Bryan met an 88-year-old terminally ill woman named Frances Stanaway before his show on Friday in Kansas City.

It was through a program that gives patients the chance to spend a day doing something they love.  Well, Frances clearly loves watching Luke dance because she wore a sweatshirt that read, “Shake It for Me, Luke.”

So Luke had to drop his no butt-grabbing policy in this case, right?  Absolutely.. Lol

Here’s the pic:

O my gosh I love this😂😂❤❤😍😍 lucky lady! #teamluke #lukebryan #hfetour

A post shared by 8/26/15&10/1/16😍😍 (@luke_bryan_fan_2013) on

