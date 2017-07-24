Luke Bryan Let An 88-Year-Old Woman Touch His Butt

Some meet-and-greets seem to rise above the others. This is one of them. Luke Bryan met an 88-year-old terminally ill woman named Frances Stanaway before his show on Friday in Kansas City.

It was through a program that gives patients the chance to spend a day doing something they love. Well, Frances clearly loves watching Luke dance because she wore a sweatshirt that read, “Shake It for Me, Luke.”

So Luke had to drop his no butt-grabbing policy in this case, right? Absolutely.. Lol

Here’s the pic: