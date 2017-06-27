Luke Bryan Had Another Stage Fall And This Time Almost Squished His Privates
By Brock Mathews
|
Jun 27, 2017 @ 5:38 PM

It’s not a surprise anymore when Luke Bryan stumbles and falls on stage.  His latest incident went down over the weekend while he was singing “Country Man”.

He tried to hop onto a beer cooler but lost his footing and almost landed spread-eagle on top of it.  He caught himself within inches of smashing his privates.

He laughed about it, put his hands over the area, then looked at someone in the audience and mouthed the words, “I almost squished my balls.”

Check it out:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVyQouZFtUy/?taken-by=sundress_and_sweet_tea

