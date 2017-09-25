Luke Is Gonna Be An American Idol Judge!

How ’bout it for Luke Bryan?! He’s heading to American Idol as judge #2…

There’s no official announcement yet, but supposedly it’s only a matter of time.

Luke has been on Idol’s judging-wish-list for a while, but according to reports, he wanted more money because the show was low-balling him.

No word on how much he’s making, but likely it’s a fraction of the $25 million that Katy is raking in. There’s still no word on a third judge and with filming set to begin in a week.. so they’re really under the gun!

Luke hasn’t commented yet.

Ryan Seacrest wouldn’t comment on the judge situation in an interview with Billboard…but he did suggest that Idol could be the thing that HEALS THE COUNTRY! I dunno about all that.. Lol