Maren Morris Is A Self-Sufficient Woman Who Loves Her Body
By Brock Mathews
|
Sep 19, 2017 @ 12:21 PM

Twitter trolls are never going to go away, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to ignore them.  Especially if you’re famous, like Maren Morris.

People were posting negative comments about the outfits she wore on The Tonight Show and during a concert at Madison Square Garden.  And, Maren had enough so she fired back on Saturday.

As you can see in her above Tweet, thousands of people liked her post…and that included some friends who came to her defense, including Raelynn who tweeted:

Even Brothers Osborne got in on the action:

