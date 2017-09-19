Maren Morris Is A Self-Sufficient Woman Who Loves Her Body

Twitter trolls are never going to go away, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to ignore them. Especially if you’re famous, like Maren Morris.

People were posting negative comments about the outfits she wore on The Tonight Show and during a concert at Madison Square Garden. And, Maren had enough so she fired back on Saturday.

Honestly, I'm over the slut-shaming that goes on here. I'm a self-sufficient woman who loves her body. Get over it, thanks. 🙂 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 17, 2017

As you can see in her above Tweet, thousands of people liked her post…and that included some friends who came to her defense, including Raelynn who tweeted:

Youre beautiful, everyone else is stupid. 💜 I had someone judge my insulin pump. People don't even understand. 💜 https://t.co/kjuDrWiBVo — RAELYNN (@RaeLynn) September 17, 2017

Even Brothers Osborne got in on the action: