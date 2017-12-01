Maren Morris Blasted A Dude Who Accused Her Of Having A Boob Job.. Such A Great Comeback!

Here’s the original post from Maren:
Then here’s what dude Tweeted to Maren:
Please tell me you didn't get a boob job? Fake boobs are disgusting
And then Maren fires back with a completely original comeback:
Not that it would be any of your business, but I didn’t. But guess what? You just won a meet & greet of your choice so you can come and say that to my face! https://t.co/Txmqz9WP7d
Well done, Maren! 🙂