Maren Morris Is Feeling “Survivor’s Guilt” After The Vegas Shooting

If I had just performed on that same stage in Vegas before the shooting occurred, I’d probably be dealing with a range of emotions.. very similarly to Maren Morris.

Maren played the same stage in Vegas on Saturday, the day before the shooting, and admits she’s having a tough time processing it all.. especially knowing the shooter checked in the hotel on Thursday and could have chosen any day of the festival.

She told Rolling Stone, quote, “I felt this sick pit in my stomach. I [read] that the shooter had checked into the hotel on Thursday. He could have picked any day of the festival to carry out this horrific plan. It gives you a bit of survivor’s guilt.”

And then of course there’s gotta be some fear to ever go back on stage.. right? I just can’t even hardly imagine.

Such a senseless tragedy.. and like everyone else, I just don’t get why things like this have to happen. 🙁