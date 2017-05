It includes a stop in Huntington, WV on October 12th.. tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am!

Here’s all the dates:

Date Venue City

10/5 State Theatre Kalamazoo, MI

10/6 The Rave Milwaukee, WI

10/7 7 Flags Event Center Clive, IA

10/12 Keith-Albee Theatre Huntington, WV

10/13 Minglewood Hall Memphis, TN

10/19 City Hall Live Brandon, MS

10/21 Soul Kitchen Mobile, AL

10/26 Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland Kansas City, MO

10/27 Brady Theater Tulsa, OK

10/28 The Cotillion Wichita, KS